Days Gone By: Did you take part in It’s a Knockout-style contests over the years?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 July 2020
Archant
Fun, games and sheer silliness have made It’s a Knockout style contests popular in Suffolk over the decades.
Today we are taking a look back to more of these competitions, held from the 1970s right through to the early 2000s.
In 1974, contestants from local sports clubs took the field for an event at Woodbridge, with everyone having a great time.
Another 1970s event took place at Hardwick Heath, Bury St Edmunds, with a large crowd watching as contestants carried out a difficult balancing act involving buckets of water.
Other games featured in our latest nostalgia gallery include an event from Eye in 1984, and Brownies taking part in Colneis Guides jubilee celebrations at Deben High School, Felixstowe in 2002.
