Days Gone By: Did you take part in It’s a Knockout-style contests over the years?

It's a Knockout at Woodbridge in 1974 Picture: IVAN SMITH Archant

Fun, games and sheer silliness have made It’s a Knockout style contests popular in Suffolk over the decades.

Brownies taking part in It's a Knockout during Colneis Guides jubilee celebrations at Deben High School, Felixstowe in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR Brownies taking part in It's a Knockout during Colneis Guides jubilee celebrations at Deben High School, Felixstowe in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR

Today we are taking a look back to more of these competitions, held from the 1970s right through to the early 2000s.

Keeping cool at the Bury St Edmunds Carnival It's A Knockout competition at the town's rugby club from June 1989. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM Keeping cool at the Bury St Edmunds Carnival It's A Knockout competition at the town's rugby club from June 1989. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

In 1974, contestants from local sports clubs took the field for an event at Woodbridge, with everyone having a great time.

It's a Knockout at Woodbridge in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT It's a Knockout at Woodbridge in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Another 1970s event took place at Hardwick Heath, Bury St Edmunds, with a large crowd watching as contestants carried out a difficult balancing act involving buckets of water.

A balancing act for contestants in an "It's A Knockout" event at Hardwick Heath, Bury St Edmunds in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT A balancing act for contestants in an "It's A Knockout" event at Hardwick Heath, Bury St Edmunds in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Other games featured in our latest nostalgia gallery include an event from Eye in 1984, and Brownies taking part in Colneis Guides jubilee celebrations at Deben High School, Felixstowe in 2002.

Its A Knockout fun at Eye in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Its A Knockout fun at Eye in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of fun days and sporting contests in Suffolk? Send us an email. To order photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A skipping race at Springfield School's It's a Knockout event in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK A skipping race at Springfield School's It's a Knockout event in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Springfield School children taking on their own It's a Knockout challenges in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Springfield School children taking on their own It's a Knockout challenges in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

