E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By: Did you take part in It’s a Knockout-style contests over the years?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 July 2020

It's a Knockout at Woodbridge in 1974 Picture: IVAN SMITH

It's a Knockout at Woodbridge in 1974 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Archant

Fun, games and sheer silliness have made It’s a Knockout style contests popular in Suffolk over the decades.

Brownies taking part in It's a Knockout during Colneis Guides jubilee celebrations at Deben High School, Felixstowe in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERRBrownies taking part in It's a Knockout during Colneis Guides jubilee celebrations at Deben High School, Felixstowe in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR

Today we are taking a look back to more of these competitions, held from the 1970s right through to the early 2000s.

Keeping cool at the Bury St Edmunds Carnival It's A Knockout competition at the town's rugby club from June 1989. Picture: KEITH MINDHAMKeeping cool at the Bury St Edmunds Carnival It's A Knockout competition at the town's rugby club from June 1989. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

In 1974, contestants from local sports clubs took the field for an event at Woodbridge, with everyone having a great time.

It's a Knockout at Woodbridge in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTIt's a Knockout at Woodbridge in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Remembering It’s a Knockout-style fun days in Suffolk

Another 1970s event took place at Hardwick Heath, Bury St Edmunds, with a large crowd watching as contestants carried out a difficult balancing act involving buckets of water.

A balancing act for contestants in an A balancing act for contestants in an "It's A Knockout" event at Hardwick Heath, Bury St Edmunds in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Other games featured in our latest nostalgia gallery include an event from Eye in 1984, and Brownies taking part in Colneis Guides jubilee celebrations at Deben High School, Felixstowe in 2002.

Its A Knockout fun at Eye in 1986 Picture: ARCHANTIts A Knockout fun at Eye in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of fun days and sporting contests in Suffolk? Send us an email. To order photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A skipping race at Springfield School's It's a Knockout event in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKA skipping race at Springfield School's It's a Knockout event in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Springfield School children taking on their own It's a Knockout challenges in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKSpringfield School children taking on their own It's a Knockout challenges in Felixstowe in 1991. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver airlifted to hospital as car leaves road after medical incident

Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Public urged to ‘stick to the rules’ over face masks

Face coverings will soon be mandatory in shops from Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Memorial to Orfordness lighthouse will be created following demolition

The demolition of the historic Orfordness lighthouse has begun before it tumbles into the sea. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police granted power to break up groups after boy racer complaints

The dispersal order was put in place in response to concerns regarding nuisance vehicles and dangerous driving Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Amazon is 25 this week - here’s 11 things you didn’t know about the online giant

It's been 25 years since the first purchase was made on Amazon back in 1995 Picture: Getty Images