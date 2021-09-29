Filming for new Netflix production continues in Suffolk village

Published: 3:22 PM September 29, 2021

More film crews have been spotted as recording for new Netflix production continues in Lavenham - Credit: Annette Tyrala-Railton

Actors and film crews have been seen in a Suffolk village recording more of a new Netflix production.

The crews are working on a project — which is thought to be called Cold Harbour Lane — in Lavenham.

Filming for the new production has been taking place today - Credit: Annette Tyrala-Railton

Market Square in the village has been closed off to motorists today, Wednesday, September 29 as filming takes place.

Film crews were also filming in businesses in the village earlier this week.

Market Square in the village was shut to motorists today to allow filming to take place - Credit: Annette Tyrala-Railton

The Parlour ice cream shop is among the businesses to have been transformed for the production.

The Little White Box shop is also understood to have been turned into an office for filming.

Lavenham Blue vintage tea rooms is being used for filming and will be closed from Wednesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1.

In a statement on the tea rooms website, bosses wrote: "This is a great compliment to my tea rooms and we are very proud to have been chosen to be part of such an exciting and different world for a few days."