Filming for new Netflix production continues in Suffolk village
- Credit: Annette Tyrala-Railton
Actors and film crews have been seen in a Suffolk village recording more of a new Netflix production.
The crews are working on a project — which is thought to be called Cold Harbour Lane — in Lavenham.
Market Square in the village has been closed off to motorists today, Wednesday, September 29 as filming takes place.
Film crews were also filming in businesses in the village earlier this week.
The Parlour ice cream shop is among the businesses to have been transformed for the production.
The Little White Box shop is also understood to have been turned into an office for filming.
Lavenham Blue vintage tea rooms is being used for filming and will be closed from Wednesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1.
In a statement on the tea rooms website, bosses wrote: "This is a great compliment to my tea rooms and we are very proud to have been chosen to be part of such an exciting and different world for a few days."
