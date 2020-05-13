E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Road repairs increase as lockdown forces traffic off Suffolk’s highways

PUBLISHED: 12:24 13 May 2020

Work has been continuing at Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Work has been continuing at Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Suffolk Highways has taken advantage of the reduction in traffic during the lockdown to increase the number of potholes filled over the last two months.

Road repair teams fixed nearly 1,000 more potholes and other damage in March and April than in the same period last year.

During the two months Suffolk Highways dealt with 6,334 potholes and other highway faults, compared with 5,345 in the same period last year, meaning a 18.5% increase in repairs.

You may also want to watch:

As well as these repairs which are picked up through reports from residents and Suffolk Highways’ routine inspections, the service has continued with its larger improvement schemes; completing works on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds and continuing with the construction of a new footpath on Heath Lane in Ipswich.

Suffolk Highways has also continued with its drainage, grass cutting and weed control programmes, ensuring those travelling for essential purposes can do so safely. And the resurfacing and surface dressing programmes have begun – laying new surfaces on roads to help stop potholes from forming in future.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “Despite the obvious challenges all public services are experiencing at the moment, I am really pleased to see that not only are our highways colleagues continuing business as usual, but they are using the quieter roads to get more done!

“Our teams have had to work in different ways, to ensure they can continue keeping the roads safe and open for use, whilst keeping themselves and those they come into contact with safe and healthy.

“Despite these extra precautions, Suffolk Highways colleagues have increased productivity, repaired more issues and continued with their planned programmes of work. These successes are evidence of the hard work and dedication shown by our key worker operatives – thank you all for what you continue to do to keep our county moving.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Extraordinary’ GP who served community for more than 40 years dies after contracting coronavirus

The Old Road medical practice in Clacton where Dr Mirza worked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cat blasted in face with shotgun and dies with 20 pellet wounds

Police are on the prowl for a shotgun owner on the county border after a pet cat suffered a brutal death. Photo: Halesworth Police

Cannabis, cash and drug-related paraphernalia seized in Felixstowe

The patrol stopped and searched the three men in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Road repairs increase as lockdown forces traffic off Suffolk’s highways

Work has been continuing at Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘We need your help’ – Have you seen missing 17-year-old Arminas Nauseda?

Arminas Nauseda has been missing since Monday May 4 and police are keen to find him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24