Road repairs increase as lockdown forces traffic off Suffolk’s highways

Work has been continuing at Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Suffolk Highways has taken advantage of the reduction in traffic during the lockdown to increase the number of potholes filled over the last two months.

Road repair teams fixed nearly 1,000 more potholes and other damage in March and April than in the same period last year.

During the two months Suffolk Highways dealt with 6,334 potholes and other highway faults, compared with 5,345 in the same period last year, meaning a 18.5% increase in repairs.

As well as these repairs which are picked up through reports from residents and Suffolk Highways’ routine inspections, the service has continued with its larger improvement schemes; completing works on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds and continuing with the construction of a new footpath on Heath Lane in Ipswich.

Suffolk Highways has also continued with its drainage, grass cutting and weed control programmes, ensuring those travelling for essential purposes can do so safely. And the resurfacing and surface dressing programmes have begun – laying new surfaces on roads to help stop potholes from forming in future.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “Despite the obvious challenges all public services are experiencing at the moment, I am really pleased to see that not only are our highways colleagues continuing business as usual, but they are using the quieter roads to get more done!

“Our teams have had to work in different ways, to ensure they can continue keeping the roads safe and open for use, whilst keeping themselves and those they come into contact with safe and healthy.

“Despite these extra precautions, Suffolk Highways colleagues have increased productivity, repaired more issues and continued with their planned programmes of work. These successes are evidence of the hard work and dedication shown by our key worker operatives – thank you all for what you continue to do to keep our county moving.”