More slots open for householders at Suffolk waste recycling tips

PUBLISHED: 15:03 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 27 May 2020

Reopening recycling centres like that at Foxhall has been successful. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More recycling slots have opened up at Suffolk County Council tips as people take the chance to get rid of household waste they have sorted out during the lockdown.

People can only use the Waste Recycling Centres in the county if they have booked a slot in advance – but now 2,068 additional appointments are now available each week to enable more people to recycle their waste.

Two weeks ago all 11 sites in Suffolk re-opened and since then, 95% of all slots have been booked – 28,500 appointments. The booking system has proved an efficient and effective way of allowing people to easily dispose of their rubbish and help manage demand on the service, and has been given widespread public support.

It has helped reduce traffic disruption on roads around the sites, and supported social distancing on site for staff and members of the public.

The road closures that were put in place at Fornham Road, Bury St Edmunds and Foxhall Road, Foxhall, were lifted after five days. Sir Alf Ramsey Way, Ipswich, remains closed for the time being, and continues to be reviewed regularly.

It has been possible to make more appointments available because the Recycling Centres have been able to cope with the daily demand.

From Thursday, May 28, car derived vans will be able to access the sites via online booking. Charges for DIY waste from households, like soil, rubble or hardcore will also be accepted, but trade waste still cannot be taken to the sites.

Contactless card payments will be taken at a kiosk on site in line with social distancing measures. Bags of compost will also be available to buy on site.

Paul West, Cabinet member for Waste at Suffolk County Council, said: “The success of the re-opening of the Recycling Centres has been largely down to the cooperation and willingness of people to comply with the temporary guidelines and support social distancing on site.

“Thank you for playing your part in helping us with the smooth transition of getting Suffolk’s recyclable waste moving again. The positive comments and feedback from our residents has been overwhelming and very much appreciated by site staff.”

To make a booking, please visit the website .

