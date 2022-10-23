Most Suffolk MPs backing Sunak's campaign to be PM

Most Suffolk MPs have backed Rishi Sunak's bid to lead the Conservative Party and become Prime Minister.

Over the weekend Tom Hunt and Dr Dan Poulter both confirmed they would be supporting the former Chancellor's leadership bid, joining James Cartlidge and Matt Hancock who backed him early on.

Ipswich MP Mr Hunt confirmed his support for Mr Sunak on Saturday evening after speaking to the former Chancellor during a round of calls from Mr Sunak.

He said: "I have always felt Mr Sunak was very good at running the economy and his warnings about what might happen if Liz Truss carried out her policies have all come to pass.

"We are now in a difficult situation and I feel that we need someone with a strong grip on the economy to steer us through that – and that person is Rishi."

The Ipswich MP had been a keen supporter of Kemi Badenoch in the early stages of the summer leadership election - and said that the fact she was now backing Mr Sunak had helped confirm in his mind that he would be the best leader to unite the party.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Poulter also said that he would be supporting Mr Sunak as he did in August, adding he feels it is time for a "grown-up" government to take a grip after the events of the last few months.

South Suffolk MP Mr Cartlidge was travelling back to London on Sunday. He is one of Mr Sunak's closest allies, having served as Parliamentary Private Secretary in the past.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is still to make up his mind between Mr Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – whom he backed in the initial vote in July. He said: "I am pretty relaxed between the two of them."

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill said she would not be making any nominations – as a government whip she has to stay out of internal battles.

Rishi Sunak has now gone far past the 100 confirmed nominations, with his team now trying to push forward to get at least 200 of the party's 357 MPs to back him.

Senior party figures believe that if Mr Sunak does get over the 200 mark and Mr Johnson scrapes onto the ballot with just over 100 MPs supporting him, he will come under pressure from the 1922 Committee of MPs and the party officials to stand down.

Several MPs have said that in their discussions with members, several who had previously been firm backers of Mr Johnson now feared his re-election could lead to more chaotic government, scandals with the publication of the parliamentary standards committee report in a few months, and a real threat of the party effectively destroying itself.