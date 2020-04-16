E-edition Read the EADT online edition
More than 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:39 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 16 April 2020

The government has released the latest UK figures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex has risen again - with the official overall figure for both counties now exceeding 2,000.

Data released by the Department for Health and Social Care revealed that 527 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Suffolk, an increase of 28 from Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Essex, a further 58 people have also been confirmed as being infected, bringing the number for the county up to 1,647.

There have now been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus throughout the UK, with 13,729 hospital patients sadly losing their lives.

However, it is widely accepted that the number of the people who have the virus will be much higher due, as many people with symptoms have not been tested.

