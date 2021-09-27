More than 300 homes without power in south Suffolk

Published: 12:53 PM September 27, 2021

More than 300 homes in south Suffolk are currently without electricity, following a power cut.

Homes and businesses in Great Cornard, Great Waldingfield, Acton and the surrounding areas have been affected, with a total of 335 properties currently without power.

According to UK Power Networks, the power cut is a result of a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

It is expected that the properties should have power back at some point between 1pm and 2pm today.