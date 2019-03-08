Hundreds take part in popular Sudbury fun run
PUBLISHED: 16:11 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 19 April 2019
Archant
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Sudbury today to take part in the popular annual fun run.
The Sudbury Joggers-organised event saw more than 520 runners finish the five-mile race which, along with a sponsored walk, was raising money for two charities.
Andrew Ridley of Birchfield Harriers was the first man home in a time of 27 minutes and 21 seconds, while the first lady to cross the line was Daisy Glover of Framlingham Flyers in 29.03.
The first Sudbury Jogger home was Kieran Hayles, who finished seventh in a time of 28.41.
The event was raising money for GoStart Community Transport, which provides low-cost transport services to pensioners, people with disabilities, school children and voluntary and charitable groups, and Success After Stroke, which is a Suffolk-based charity providing support for stroke survivors and their families.
A post on the Sudbury Joggers Facebook page read: “Thank you everyone that ran, walked and supported the 2019 Sudbury Fun Run and Sponsored Walk.
“It was lovely day and we hope you all had a good time.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.