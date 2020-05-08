E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More trains planned – but still likely to be only for essential travellers

PUBLISHED: 10:26 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 08 May 2020

The new Bombardier Aventra train on test stands on the right next to a Stadler bimode train picking up passengers on Platform 2 at Ipswich station in this picture by train driver and instagram user @deanbarnesphotography. Picture: DEAN BARNES

The new Bombardier Aventra train on test stands on the right next to a Stadler bimode train picking up passengers on Platform 2 at Ipswich station in this picture by train driver and instagram user @deanbarnesphotography. Picture: DEAN BARNES

Archant

More trains will be operating on rail routes across the country from Monday week, May 18, but not a full service – and they are likely to continue to be for key workers doing essential jobs only.

Rail companies, including Greater Anglia, are looking at ways of introducing social distancing on trains and while passengers get on and off trains – but general rail transport still seems likely to be a long way off.

If current social distancing rules were applied to trains, they would only be able to operate at 12%-20% capacity which would mean services were not economically viable.

However from May 18 the number of trains running will increase to about 70% of normal. Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said this would effectively be an enhanced Saturday service.

Staff were still working out how to enforce social distancing, but he said they had experience of dealing with different passenger needs. However in the past this had generally been dealing with large numbers of passengers who had crowded on to busy trains as had been seen after the Ed Sheeran concerts in Ipswich last August.

You may also want to watch:

Some further guidance on public transport may come in the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on Sunday evening – but it is thought unlikely that there will be a general relaxation because of the dangers of spreading coronavirus.

More on the coronavirus crisis

Meanwhile Greater Anglia is continuing to test its new Bombardier Aventra suburban train around the region and this week it was at rest in the “middle road” at Ipswich station while waiting for regular service trains to pass.

This picture of the first new train on test was taken by Greater Anglia driver Dean Barnes whose Twitter and Instagram accounts record life on the region’s rail network.

The first of the new Aventras is due to enter service later this year – but they will illustrate the problem that the rail companies have with social distancing. They are designed to carry a large number of passengers on relatively short journeys at high density.

To try to enforce the current two-metre social distancing rules would mean that these trains would be only able to carry a fraction of the number of passengers they were designed for.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this morning to celebrate VE Day

The Red Arrows will fly over Suffolk and Essex this morning (file photo) Picture: LEE MARKWELL

More trains planned – but still likely to be only for essential travellers

The new Bombardier Aventra train on test stands on the right next to a Stadler bimode train picking up passengers on Platform 2 at Ipswich station in this picture by train driver and instagram user @deanbarnesphotography. Picture: DEAN BARNES

Driver suspected of entering country illegally tests positive for cocaine

The vehicle was stopped in Stowmarket Picture: NSRAPT

More than 200 Ipswich council staff furloughed to save about £100,000

Ipswich council is to furlough more than 200 members of staff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We must see report into activities of grooming gangs

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is keen to get back to normal House of Commons sittings. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS
Drive 24