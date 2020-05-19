E-edition Read the EADT online edition
You're amazing! Tributes to more of our frontline NHS staff, carers, and community heroes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 May 2020

Cameron Partridge, a trainee paramedic with EEAST Picture: CAMERON PARTRIDGE

Cameron Partridge, a trainee paramedic with EEAST Picture: CAMERON PARTRIDGE

Supplied by Cameron Partridge

Today we are spotlighting more of Suffolk’s frontline NHS staff and carers, as well as community heroes and fundraisers.

Ben Glenwrigh, a senior physiotherapist at Ipswich Hospital Picture: BEN GLENWRIGHT

Mum Paula Partridge from Henley got in touch to pay tribute to her daughter.

She said: “I’m really proud of my daughter Cameron, a student paramedic with East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST). So proud of how she and her colleagues are dealing with this, with such a positive, fearless attitude and putting themselves on the frontline to help others.”

Reader Joel Ramsey said: “I have two friends who are NHS heroes at ipswich hospital. They are brilliant!

“Usually, Ben Glenwright is a senior stroke physio, supporting patients’ rehab after a stroke. During Covid-19 he has been assisting with day and night shift in the ICU, treating patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

Tamsin Ludgate, a biomedical scientist at Ipswich Hospital Picture: TAMSIN LUDGATE

“Tamsin Ludgate is a biomedical scientist working in biochemistry, testing urgent patient samples and ensuring doctors have timely information based on the tests they order.”

Carers are playing a vital role on the frontline, and Hollie Cook sent in a heartfelt tribute from herself and her children to her husband, Gareth.

She wrote: “A shout-out to our hero daddy Gareth Cook, who works in an Ipswich care home. Thank you for being so awesome. We love you, Billy, Joey and Bump. Also, my amazing husband, thank you. Gareth, love you.”

A Class Care, a home care provider with a new branch at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich, is taking on the task of walking 280,000 steps during Mental Health Awareness Week, from May 18-24.

Gareth Cook, who works at an Ipswich care home, with his proud family Picture: HOLLIE COOK

Jane Palmer of A Class Care said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have recognised that a number of our clients have experienced extreme loneliness and families have felt an extreme level of guilt and anxiety with not being able to see or care for their loved ones,

“We want to encourage safe interaction and we are therefore raising money to purchase iPads and Facebook pods for our clients that are unable to have contact with their family members.”

The carers are working alongside Mind during the week, aiming to raise £500 by eight members of the team completing the challenge. To donate, visit their JustGiving page.

Sophie Alderton paid tribute to her brother, Craig Alderton, who did an amazing 24-hour “virtual cycle ride” to help the NHS, after being touched by a nurse’s story. Sophie said: “He was very tired afterwards - the most he has done before is eight hours.”

Choir's inspirational song and heroes of our community

Craig, of Wherstead Road, wrote on his JustGiving page: “After a nurse got on my bus, we got talking and she told me about my local hospital and the current situation, bless her. She was so tired at the time but professional, what a hero and inspiration! So I would like to use the time I have away from work to raise some funds for the heroes in my local NHS hospital.”

Ruby, nine, raised £125 for the RSPCA Picture: MEL DODWELL

He cycled for a full 24 hours, with his bike linked up to the Zwift! online app, aiming to raise £100 for the Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity - but has already smashed that target by raising £1,200. To donate, visit his page.

Proud mum Mel Dodwell let us know about her daughter, Ruby, nine, who raised £125 for the RSPCA.

Mel, of St Peter’s Close, Woodbridge, said: “Ruby is a big animal lover, and has been worried about lots of places struggling with lack of income to feed and care for the animals in their care.

Ruby, nine, carrying out her fundraising for the RSPCA Picture: MEL DODWELL

She made invitations and posted them through neighbours’ doors inviting them to a socially distanced street party to celebrate the VE Day anniversary. She informed them there would be music, a food stall and a raffle, and that she was raising money for the RSPCA.

“Ruby spent hours making decorations and baking and eagerly waited for 4pm. What a great day we had and the fun continued well into the evening for many members of our close.

“Ruby was so happy with the support she received from family and neighbours.”

A lovely gesture of thanks appeared outside the branch of Welch Pharmacy at Stoke Park in Ipswich, where a sign was put up carrying a big “Thank you!” message, using rainbow colours.

Craig Alderton took part in an epic 24-hour virtual cycle ride Picture: EMMA ALDERTON

A spokesman said: “We are doing our best to support our community and ensure that everyone can access the healthcare and medication that they need.

“We were touched when a member of the public put a poster of the outside of our window facing into the pharmacy, saying thank you for our work. A true motivation booster in these troubling times.

“We want to say thank you to our community for helping us to support them, and appreciating the hard work and sacrifices our team and the whole NHS is putting in.”

Rainbow art also featured in another heartwarming tribute to our heroes.

A thank you sign put on the outside of the window at Welch Pharmacy, Stoke Park, Ipswich, by a grateful member of the public

Chloe Foy wrote to let us know about colourful artworks being displayed in Magpie Close, Ipswich.

She said: “ A local resident, Derek, who lives close to my nan, has created her and other residents some front door art showing there support to the NHS and key workers.

“This is such a lovely, uplifting thing to look at, and I think this should be shared to create some community spirit.”

• Do you want to pay tribute to NHS, carers or community heroes? Email newsroom@archant.co.uk with your tribute, their names and if possible a photo.

