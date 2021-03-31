News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Another warm day forecast as temperatures set to hit 24C

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:04 AM March 31, 2021    Updated: 11:24 AM March 31, 2021
Kids cooling off in the sea in Felixstowe as temperatures soared. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The warm weather is set to return today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Parts of eastern England are set to enjoy more warm weather today, with possible highs of 24C.

It is expected to be dry and warm across East Anglia, with long spells of sunshine throughout the day. 

A light southerly wind will make the eastern coast feel a little bit cooler throughout the day. 

Evelyn, Rachel and Florence Caulkett having fun in the sea. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Evelyn, Rachel and Florence Caulkett having fun in the sea. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As the day goes on, some cloud cover will move in from the west at times and turn the sunshine hazy. 

People have been out enjoying the sunshine at Suffolk beauty spots over the past couple of days, with the warmer spell coinciding with the loosening of lockdown restrictions and the end of the "stay at home" rule.

Over the weekend the temperatures will drop, but it is expected to stay dry - with temperatures of up to 10C inland and 7C around the coast. 



