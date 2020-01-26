E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Second man faces no further action over pub car park stabbing

26 January, 2020 - 08:00
Police at the scene on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

A second man will face no further action following his arrest in connection with a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds last October.

A 29-year-old man, from Braintree, was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders on Wednesday, November 6 and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

On Friday, police confirmed that the man, now aged 30, had become the second person to face no further action in connection with the incident on Friday, October 25.

Officers were called shortly after 11.35pm following reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with a group of four or five males in the car park outside the Moreton Hall pub, in Lawson Place.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken hospital with life-threatening injuries but made a recovery and was discharged.

On Thursday, December 12, Hari Farlie, 24, of no fixed address, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Farlie, who was arrested on November 6 in Haverhill, is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on January 30.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 32-year-old man, from Bury St Edmunds, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Wednesday, October 30.

He was questioned and released on bail until January 27, but has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 29-year-old man, from Haverhill, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Monday, October 28.

He was questioned and released on bail until last Friday, but has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man, now aged 25, from Bury St Edmunds, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday, October 26 and released on bail until last Friday, but has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 29-year-old man, from Bury St Edmunds, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on October 26 was released under investigation but will now face no further action.

Drive 24