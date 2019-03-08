Fourth suspect arrested over stabbing released on bail

A stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate led to a huge police response Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds has been bailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called shortly after 11.35pm on October 25, following reports that a man had been stabbed in the car park outside The Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police taped off a large area near the pub and the car park outside it while investigation work took place at the scene.

Yesterday, a 32-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and subsequently released on bail until November 25.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a helicopter landing in the nearby Heldhaw field, and said it was there for more than an hour before taking off.

There was a huge police presence on the Moreton Hall estate in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It was not a random attack, they said, and is believed to be targeted.

Three other suspects have also been arrested.

A 29-year-old man from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on October 28. He has been released on bail until November 25.

A 29-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds and a 24-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on October 26. The 24-year-old was released on bail until November 18 and the 29-year-old was released under investigation.

One woman, who lives nearby but did not want to give her name, said: "It's horrifying. It's one thing after another. It's so sad."

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/64977/19.