A third man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds last week.

Officers were called to the car park outside the Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place shortly after 11.35pm on Friday, October 25 following reports that a man has been stabbed during an altercation with a group of four or five men.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Suffolk police arrested a 29-year-old man from Haverhill on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Monday night.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he remains this morning for questioning.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the incident previously.

A 24-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and released on bail until November 18 pending further enquiries.

A 29-year-old man Bury Edmunds was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and subsequently released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 64977/19.