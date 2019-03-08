E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Third arrest made in connection with stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:21 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 29 October 2019

A third person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

A third person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A third man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds last week.

Officers were called to the car park outside the Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place shortly after 11.35pm on Friday, October 25 following reports that a man has been stabbed during an altercation with a group of four or five men.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Suffolk police arrested a 29-year-old man from Haverhill on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Monday night.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he remains this morning for questioning.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the incident previously.

A 24-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and released on bail until November 18 pending further enquiries.

A 29-year-old man Bury Edmunds was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and subsequently released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 64977/19.

Most Read

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

‘I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation is’ - Town fan stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official at Southend

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

‘I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation is’ - Town fan stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official at Southend

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Third arrest made in connection with stabbing

A third person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Man charged over police pursuit and crack cocaine discovery

Aiden Karolak appeared in court via video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: ARCHANT

Eye-watering £59bn set to be invested in East Anglia’s offshore wind sector

The first turbine installed as part of the Galloper wind farm project Picture: INNOGY RENEWABLES

Top seven list of ‘H’ parkruns with seven more on an ‘H’ wish-list

The finish funnel at the low-key Harcourt Hill parkrun. at Oxford Brookes University. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists