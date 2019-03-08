Second man arrested in connection with Bury St Edmunds stabbing

A second person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A second person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called shortly after 11.35pm on Friday, October 25 to the car park outside The Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place following reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with a group of four or five males.

The victim - who is aged in his 20s - was taken by ambulance to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries. He remains in a stable condition.

Detectives investigating the stabbing arrested a 24-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of conspiracy to murder yesterday evening (October 26).

MORE: Man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released on bail until November 18 pending further enquires.

This followed the arrest of a 29-year-old man, also from Bury St Edmunds, which took place in the early hours of yesterday morning (October 26).

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds PIC for questioning and has since been released under investigation in connection with this incident.

Detectives continue to believe that this was not a random attack and are treating it as a targeted incident at this time.

A cordon put in place at the scene of the crime was lifted yesterday afternoon following a lengthy investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 64977/19.