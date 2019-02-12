Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

All-important school expansion moves a step closer

PUBLISHED: 21:48 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:48 06 March 2019

Left to right, councillor Kevin Bentley; Chris Travers, Morgan Sindall construction operations director; Clare Kershaw, director of education at Essex County Council; and councillor Ray Gooding. Picture: MORGAN SINDALL

Left to right, councillor Kevin Bentley; Chris Travers, Morgan Sindall construction operations director; Clare Kershaw, director of education at Essex County Council; and councillor Ray Gooding. Picture: MORGAN SINDALL

Colchester Garrison

An £18.8million school expansion is closer to opening after reaching its topping out stage.

An artist's impression of how the Lexden Springs School extension by Morgan Sindall will look. Picture: INFINITE 3DAn artist's impression of how the Lexden Springs School extension by Morgan Sindall will look. Picture: INFINITE 3D

Morgan Sindall Construction is building the extension to Lexden Springs School in Colchester to provide capacity for an additional 80 pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

It will take the number of children with special needs that the school can support up to 200.

Thirty boarding places will also be created for pupils, as well as extensive car parking and landscaping works.

The new building will have two separate entrances, with one specifically designed for use by minibuses and taxis to drop off and collect pupils.

Lexden Springs’ expansion, which is due to be complete later this year, is part of the authority’s plans to spend up to £115m on creating more than 400 new SEND places across Essex.

The move comes after an increase in the number of children in the county being diagnosed with autism and a surge in the demand for SEND school places.

Chris Travers, operations director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the East of England, said: “Essex County Council’s investment in Lexden’s new building, as well as its wider investment in educational provisions across the region, demonstrates the leading role that the council is taking to transform SEND teaching facilities in Essex.

“We know that there is a growing demand from families in the area for greater SEND resources and schools such as Lexden will be designed to the scale and high-quality that will allow their children to flourish.”

Councillor Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for education, said the investment “demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our county’s schools are equipped to meet pupils’ individual needs”.

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

CCTV released of man wanted in connection to Witham burglary

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection to a burglary in Witham. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

SnOasis plan still ‘unlikely to go ahead’, MP claims

An artist impression of SnOasis. The proposed village centre. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Hundreds of youngsters perform on world famous Snape Maltings stage

Rehearsals at Snape Maltings concert hall for the Celebration of Suffolk Schools' Music - Woodbridge Primary pupils taking part Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Former Town youngster Bloomfield’s drama-filled journey from a single Ipswich game to becoming ‘Mr Wycombe’

Matt Bloomfield has now made 500 professional appearances - one for Ipswich and 499 for Wycombe. Picture: PA

Story of Bury company’s 150 years to be told at exhibition

Bury's cattle market in 1980 Picture: PAUL BURGESS/MARTYN TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists