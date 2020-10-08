E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bells and whistles - Morris dancing merriment features in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 October 2020

Hageneth Morris Men at Woolpit Street Fairin 2002 Picture: ARCHANT

Hageneth Morris Men at Woolpit Street Fairin 2002 Picture: ARCHANT

Morris dancing is a great folk tradition, which has brought colour and fun to countless East Anglian events.

East Suffolk Morris Men at the Woodbridge Folk Festival in 2007 Picture:JOHN KERR/ARCHANTEast Suffolk Morris Men at the Woodbridge Folk Festival in 2007 Picture:JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Sadly,in 2020 most events featuring the famous country dances have had to be cancelled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morris men making their way through Ipswich in 1975 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANTMorris men making their way through Ipswich in 1975 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

But today we are looking back at just some of the shows and fetes in Suffolk and Essex where morris dancers have taken a starring role over the years.

Morris Men dancing in Horringer in 1977 Picture: ARCHANTMorris Men dancing in Horringer in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: School harvest festival memories

Some local groups have been entertaining for decades, including the East Suffolk Morris Men, who have been going since 1958.

A group of female morris dancers in full costume in Felixstowe in 1991 Picture: ARCHANTA group of female morris dancers in full costume in Felixstowe in 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Hageneth Morris Men, based in Haughley, finally hung up their bells last year after more than 40 years.

Colchester Morris Men at the Red Lion, East Bergholt during their 50th anniversary tour. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANTColchester Morris Men at the Red Lion, East Bergholt during their 50th anniversary tour. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Our gallery also features female morris dancers at Felixstowe in 1991 - showing how women have increasingly taken up the art over the years.

Morris men dancing at the Running Buck, Ipswich, in April 1969 Picture: ARCHANTMorris men dancing at the Running Buck, Ipswich, in April 1969 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Looking back at the Suffolk Show

What are your memories of morris dancing? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

