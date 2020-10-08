Bells and whistles - Morris dancing merriment features in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 October 2020
Morris dancing is a great folk tradition, which has brought colour and fun to countless East Anglian events.
Sadly,in 2020 most events featuring the famous country dances have had to be cancelled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But today we are looking back at just some of the shows and fetes in Suffolk and Essex where morris dancers have taken a starring role over the years.
Some local groups have been entertaining for decades, including the East Suffolk Morris Men, who have been going since 1958.
Hageneth Morris Men, based in Haughley, finally hung up their bells last year after more than 40 years.
Our gallery also features female morris dancers at Felixstowe in 1991 - showing how women have increasingly taken up the art over the years.
What are your memories of morris dancing? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
