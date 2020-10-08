Nostalgia

Bells and whistles - Morris dancing merriment features in Days Gone By

Hageneth Morris Men at Woolpit Street Fairin 2002 Picture: ARCHANT

Morris dancing is a great folk tradition, which has brought colour and fun to countless East Anglian events.

East Suffolk Morris Men at the Woodbridge Folk Festival in 2007 Picture:JOHN KERR/ARCHANT East Suffolk Morris Men at the Woodbridge Folk Festival in 2007 Picture:JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Sadly,in 2020 most events featuring the famous country dances have had to be cancelled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morris men making their way through Ipswich in 1975 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT Morris men making their way through Ipswich in 1975 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

But today we are looking back at just some of the shows and fetes in Suffolk and Essex where morris dancers have taken a starring role over the years.

Morris Men dancing in Horringer in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Morris Men dancing in Horringer in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Some local groups have been entertaining for decades, including the East Suffolk Morris Men, who have been going since 1958.

A group of female morris dancers in full costume in Felixstowe in 1991 Picture: ARCHANT A group of female morris dancers in full costume in Felixstowe in 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Hageneth Morris Men, based in Haughley, finally hung up their bells last year after more than 40 years.

Colchester Morris Men at the Red Lion, East Bergholt during their 50th anniversary tour. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT Colchester Morris Men at the Red Lion, East Bergholt during their 50th anniversary tour. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Our gallery also features female morris dancers at Felixstowe in 1991 - showing how women have increasingly taken up the art over the years.

Morris men dancing at the Running Buck, Ipswich, in April 1969 Picture: ARCHANT Morris men dancing at the Running Buck, Ipswich, in April 1969 Picture: ARCHANT

