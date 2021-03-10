News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Rare classic car being raffled off for £9 a ticket by Suffolk firm

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:00 AM March 10, 2021   
The 1949 Morris Minor ‘MM’ Lowlight has been made available to win by Bridge Classic Cars

A rare 1940s Morris Minor is being raffled off by a Suffolk-based firm - with tickets available for £9.

Bridge Classic Cars, a family-run restoration company in Pettistree, has been hosting a series of raffle-style competitions since the coronavirus lockdown last year.

The vehicle was first registered in Ipswich

The latest vehicle that has been made available to win is a turquoise 1949 Morris Minor ‘MM’ Lowlight.

Bridge Classic Cars described the car as "a combination of practicality, charm, usability and affordability that all conspires to ensure its must-have desirability".

Tickets to win the car in the available for only £9

The firm also said the vehicle, which was first registered in Ipswich, possesses "charming characteristics" and "always has been a vessel for memories and road trips".

The original Minor series was produced from 1948 until 1953 and 250,000 units were manufactured over its lifespan.

The saloon is one of 250,000 manufactured

The winner of the raffle will be drawn in around three weeks, but the Facebook live draw could be sooner if tickets sell out.

Tickets are available to purchase from Bridge Classic Car's website.


