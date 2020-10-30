E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Could you save 10% on your supermarket shopping until Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 16:11 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 30 October 2020

From Monday all teachers and school staff can claim a 10% discount on their shopping at Morrisons. Picture: MIKAEL BUCK/MORRISONS

From Monday all teachers and school staff can claim a 10% discount on their shopping at Morrisons. Picture: MIKAEL BUCK/MORRISONS

© Mikael Buck / Morrisons

Morrisons will be offering all teachers and school staff a 10% discount from next week as a thank you their work in the pandemic.

The supermarket is beginning the special offer on Monday, November 2, and will be continuing it until after Christmas.

The offer is a thank you to the staff looking after the nation’s children and supporting them through the pandemic.

All primary, secondary, private and special educational school teachers can claim the discount, as well as all teaching assistants, catering staff, dinner ladies, caretakers, cleaners and school office staff.

A school ID card is required at checkout and the offer cannot be used with a purchase of alcohol, drugs, pharmaceutical products, infant milk, formula or tobacco. It cannot be used online.

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive, said: “Teachers and school staff are facing many challenges and the education of our children has never been more important.

“This discount is our way of saying thank you as they continue to care for and educate our kids.”

There are several Morrisons stores in Suffolk such as Ipswich, Felixstowe, Hadleigh, Beccles and Lowestoft.

The store also introduced the discount for NHS staff in April.

