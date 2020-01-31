Morrisons could be moving to redundant car dealership site

The John Grose Ford dealership in Framlingham is set to shut up shop today - as rumours circulate that Morrisons could be taking over the site.

An announcement was made about the closure of the garage earlier this month, with directors blaming the rising challenge of internet car sales and other economic issues.

The site was put up for sale for £2million with estate agents Savills saying the site would "suit alternative uses".

It was reported that a supermarket had shown an interest, and now it has been claimed that Morrisons are eyeing up the 2.5 acre site.

However, the chain have declined to comment on any potential plan or deal.

William Taylor, who represents Framlingham at East Suffolk Council, would support a bid from the retail giant and said: "Having spoken with a lot of people, there's a real attitude among Framlingham residents and beyond for a supermarket.

"A lot of people have said they want to see an affordable supermarket on the site.

"Having a good, budget supermarket in the town would be so convenient - it's long overdue."

Sale boards have now appeared at the front of the property and the once-packed forecourt has been cleared of cars.

Mr Taylor allayed concerns that the rumoured new supermarket would take shoppers away from independent stores in the town, and the only other major food store, the Coop.

He added: "A decent supermarket would bring more people into the town, which in turn will also bring more people to the local businesses."

The Station Road site opened as AG Potter's Ford dealership in 1994 before John Grose took the reins.

Richard Howard, managing director of John Grose, said: "The decision to close our Framlingham site was a tough one, but made with the fill support of Ford Motor Company."

The John Grose name will continue in Suffolk as the company retains a Fordshop in Ipswich, and dealerships in Lowestoft, Diss and Woodbridge plus Citroen and Peugeot dealerships in Ipswich and a Kia garage in Lowestoft.