'Ugly' hairless blind dog who no-one wanted bids for Instagram fame

Hairless Chinese crested Morticia has found a new home after being at the RSPCA's Danaher Animal Home in Braintree.

She might not look like other dogs - but Morticia is not letting that stop her in her quest for Instagram fame.

Hairless Chinese crested Morticia has found a new home after being at the RSPCA'’s Danaher Animal Home in Braintree. Morticia is pictured with her new owner Rio Maye and Rio's Chihuahua, Pea (left). Picture: RSPCA Hairless Chinese crested Morticia has found a new home after being at the RSPCA'’s Danaher Animal Home in Braintree. Morticia is pictured with her new owner Rio Maye and Rio's Chihuahua, Pea (left). Picture: RSPCA

As a Hairless Chinese crested dog, the 13-year-old's unusual looks were putting off potential adopters at the RSPCA's Danaher Animal Home in Braintree, despite her lovely nature.

Even though everyone at the centre loved the "cheeky little pooch", there were fears she might never find a new home.

But 28-year-old Rio Maye from Bedfordshire saw the beauty in Moriticia and has now given her a home alongside her 14-year-old Chihuahua, Pea - who has become her new best friend.

And now Rio - who has even bought a pushchair for Morticia - has set up an Instagram account, @littleseniormoments, in a bid to make her new pet famous and show the world how great she is.

Rio said: "Morticia has a love for life that extends to everyone.

"I really am the luckiest person to have found her and hope for many more years of happiness. She's a huge part of my little family and we make sure every day is spent living life to the fullest.

"We're on a mission to promote rehoming senior dogs and feel Morticia is a wonderful example of the fun and love to be had with adopting a senior dog."

To adopt a dog, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet