Revealed: The most popular names for babies born in Suffolk in 2020

Published: 12:29 PM October 18, 2021

George and Olivia remained the most popular names for babies in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The most popular baby names in Suffolk have been revealed — with George and Olivia remaining top of the list for boys and girls respectively.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has broken down the names given to newborns in each local authority in England and Wales in 2020.

Out of the 3,484 boys born in Suffolk last year, there were 67 Georges — ensuring the name kept its spot as the most popular in the county.

But it was very nearly overtaken by the 66 Arthurs born last year.

The most popular girls' name in Suffolk remained Olivia with 35 new babies, while Daisy was in second place with 29.

There were 65 Georges born in Suffolk in 2019, while Olivia has seen a sharp fall in popularity from 75.

Nationally, Oliver was the most popular boys' name for the eighth year in a row, while Olivia was top of the girls' list for the fifth consecutive year.

Archie, the name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, moved up the boys’ list from 19th to ninth, while Charlie dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since 2005.

Since 2010, Ivy has risen 221 places to become the sixth most popular name for girls in England and Wales in 2020.

ONS statisticians found parents aged 35 and over opted to choose more traditional names, while younger parents opted for more modern and shortened names.

Sian Bradford, of the ONS, said: "Oliver and Olivia held on to the top spots as the most popular boys’ and girls’ names in 2020 but some interesting changes took place beneath them.

"We continue to see the age of mothers having an impact on the choice of baby name.

"Archie jumped into the top 10 boys’ names for the first time, driven by younger mothers as well as the obvious royal link, while on the girls’ side, Ivy rose to sixth place.

"Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it’s characters in our favourite show or trending celebrities.

"Maeve and Otis, characters from the popular programme Sex Education, have seen a surge in popularity in 2020, while the name Margot has been rapidly climbing since actress Margot Robbie appeared in the popular film The Wolf Of Wall Street."

Most popular boys' names in 2020

1 Oliver

2 George

3 Arthur

4 Noah

5 Muhammad

6 Leo

7 Oscar

8 Harry

9 Archie

10 Jack

Most popular girls' names in 2020

1 Olivia

2 Amelia

3 Isla

4 Ava

5 Mia

6 Ivy

7 Lily

8 Isabella

9 Rosie

10 Sophie