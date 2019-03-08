The closure of a Chinese restaurant is among our most read stories
PUBLISHED: 11:17 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 20 April 2019
Ipswich backpackers held at gunpoint and tiny kittens rescued by firefighters were two of our top stories this week - make sure you have read our top five here.
Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down
It was discovered this week that The Golden Dragon in Ipswich's Cardinal Park had closed its doors for good.
The reason behind the closure is unknown however, the recent influx of restaurants in the town is thought to be a contributing factor.
A sign has been placed on the entrance of the eatery which reads “This restaurant is now closed. Thank you all for your continued support over the past 20 years.”
First look inside Sutton Hoo after six month revamp
Sutton Hoo has reopened to the public after a £4million revamp.
The exciting new design now features a replica of the famous ship under which Saxon king King Raedwald was buried.
The exciting new design now features a replica of the famous ship under which Saxon king King Raedwald was buried.

There is also a new river view walk for visitors to explore.
Warning for dog walkers after adders sighted near Woodbridge
Four legged friends need to beware after venomous snakes were spotted at Sutton Heath.
Charlie Chapman, a dog walker, has shared his concerns after he discovered two adders while he was walking his pooch.
Adder bites can prove fatal for dogs so it is advised that any canine which is bitten by a snake should be taken straight to a vet.
Abandoned kittens are saved from a treetop
Two adorable three-week-old kittens found themselves stuck up a tree after they were abandoned by their mother.
The pair, who have since been named Ethel and Edward, were rescued by firefighters after worried neighbours reported the cries of the tiny pair to the RSPCA.
The kittens were in a conifer tree in Ipswich which was between 12 - 15ft tall.
Ipswich backpackers robbed at gunpoint in Amazon rainforest
Three backpackers from Ipswich have spoken out about their terrifying ordeal after they were held at gunpoint during a robbery in the Amazon rainforest.
Glenn Williamson, Lee Scutcher and James Lott were forced to handover all of their belongs to six balaclava-clad robbers who were armed with four-foot-long rifles when their tour bus was stopped.
Despite the scary experience the trio have continued their travelling however have swapped coaches for planes.