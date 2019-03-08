Sunny

The closure of a Chinese restaurant is among our most read stories

PUBLISHED: 11:17 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 20 April 2019

The Golden Dragon, in Grafton Way, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

The Golden Dragon, in Grafton Way, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

Ipswich backpackers held at gunpoint and tiny kittens rescued by firefighters were two of our top stories this week - make sure you have read our top five here.

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

It was discovered this week that The Golden Dragon in Ipswich's Cardinal Park had closed its doors for good.

The reason behind the closure is unknown however, the recent influx of restaurants in the town is thought to be a contributing factor.

A sign has been placed on the entrance of the eatery which reads “This restaurant is now closed. Thank you all for your continued support over the past 20 years.”

First look inside Sutton Hoo after six month revamp

Mike Hopwood and Nick Collinson with the new sculpture Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMike Hopwood and Nick Collinson with the new sculpture Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sutton Hoo has reopened to the public after a £4million revamp.

The exciting new design now features a replica of the famous ship under which Saxon king King Raedwald was buried.

There is also a new river view walk for visitors to explore. Visit the link above to read in detail what changes have been made.

Warning for dog walkers after adders sighted near Woodbridge

Four legged friends need to beware after venomous snakes were spotted at Sutton Heath.

Dog walkers have been warned to remain viligant following two sightings of adders in Sutton Heath near Woodbridge. Picture: CHARLIE CHAPMANDog walkers have been warned to remain viligant following two sightings of adders in Sutton Heath near Woodbridge. Picture: CHARLIE CHAPMAN

Charlie Chapman, a dog walker, has shared his concerns after he discovered two adders while he was walking his pooch.

Adder bites can prove fatal for dogs so it is advised that any canine which is bitten by a snake should be taken straight to a vet. Read the full advice here.

Abandoned kittens are saved from a treetop

Two adorable three-week-old kittens found themselves stuck up a tree after they were abandoned by their mother.

The pair, who have since been named Ethel and Edward, were rescued by firefighters after worried neighbours reported the cries of the tiny pair to the RSPCA.

Meet three-week-old kittens Ethel and Edward who were found up a tree. Picture: RACHEL EDGEMeet three-week-old kittens Ethel and Edward who were found up a tree. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The kittens were in a conifer tree in Ipswich which was between 12 - 15ft tall. Read the amazing tale in full by visiting the link above.

Ipswich backpackers robbed at gunpoint in Amazon rainforest

Three backpackers from Ipswich have spoken out about their terrifying ordeal after they were held at gunpoint during a robbery in the Amazon rainforest.

Glenn Williamson, Lee Scutcher and James Lott were forced to handover all of their belongs to six balaclava-clad robbers who were armed with four-foot-long rifles when their tour bus was stopped.

Despite the scary experience the trio have continued their travelling however have swapped coaches for planes. Make sure you check out the story here.

Glenn Williamson and his fellow backpackers were told by tour guides to give the armed robbers what they wanted to avoid getting shot Picture: FACEBOOKGlenn Williamson and his fellow backpackers were told by tour guides to give the armed robbers what they wanted to avoid getting shot Picture: FACEBOOK

Cyclist could hold key to finding pair of robbers who carried out Colchester attack

Police are investigating an attack on a man in Colchester Picture: SIMON PARKER

The closure of a Chinese restaurant is among our most read stories

The Golden Dragon, in Grafton Way, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Stargazers capture stunning pictures of pink moon

A stunning shot in Clacton of the pink moon Picture: STEPHEN JOHNSON

Boost your steps this summer and send your Fitbit into overdrive

St Elizabeth Hospice is seeking trailmakers for Elmer's Big Parade Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Essex mother will trek Great Wall of China in memory of daughter

Matthew Guille (left) and Julia Guille (right) on a training walk at the Yorkshire Moors Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
