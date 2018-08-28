Suffolk mother and daughter return from archery championships

Karen and Natasja Pinches have returned from South Africa after competing in the World Archery Championships Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL Archant

A Suffolk mother and daughter duo have returned from South Africa after taking part in the World Field Archery Championships.

Karen and Natasja Pinches, who both work at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, said the 40 degree heat made competing at the International Field Archery Association (IFAA) event very difficult.

Karen said: “South Africa was a tricky country to compete in. We were actually competing in 40 degrees heat, with no shade, which was very tough. We drank so much water to cope with it.”

Karen was able to retain her world title in the female adult barebow category, while Natasja came 12th in the world in the female adult freestyle unlimited category.

Charlie, Karen’s husband, also scooped fourth place in the male adult barebow category.

Natasja said: “We saw lots of animals while we were out competing: giraffe, zebra, impala, monkeys, wild hogs, ostrich, and even a scorpion.

“We had to be really careful not to walk out into the South African bush, as cobras can hide there. It’s probably the most dangerous course we’ve encountered so far.”

The talented family hope to compete again next year at the championships which are set to be hosted a bit closer to home in the Netherlands.