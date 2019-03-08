Mother and daughter who died in bungalow blaze are named

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A mother and daughter who died in a village bungalow fire following a suspected gas explosion have been named by police.

Emergency services were called on Tuesday following multiple explosions at a property in The Street, Lidgate, near Newmarket.

The two people killed in the blaze have been provisionally identified as mother and daughter Pamela Tierney, 78, and Julie Tierney, 50, who both lived at the village property.

Initial conclusions from post-mortem examinations, which took place today, are that Pamela died as a result of natural causes and Julie as a result of inhalation of fire fumes.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner. Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Enquiries by police and fire service investigators have concluded at the scene, but the investigation is ongoing and officers say it is still too early to comment on the possible cause of the explosions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference CAD 122 of May 7.