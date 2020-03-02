Two new orangutans to move to Colchester Zoo

Mother and daughter Mali and Tatau will be moving to Colchester Zoo after renovations in their orangutan enclosure are complete Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Archant

Two orangutans are coming to Colchester Zoo.

Rajang the orangutan was one of Colchester Zoo's most famous residents Picture: SCOTT DAVEY Rajang the orangutan was one of Colchester Zoo's most famous residents Picture: SCOTT DAVEY

The pair, 24-year-old Mali and her six-year-old daughter Tatau, who are currently cared for at Paignton Zoo in Devon, will move to join the zoo's only remaining orangutan, 19-year-old male Tiga.

Tiga has lived alone since the death of the zoo's eldest orangutan, Rajang, in December 2018.

The enclosure has now been renamed Rajang's Forest.

In a statement form Colchester Zoo, they say: "As most of our visitors will be aware, we sadly lost our beloved Rajang the orangutan in December 2018 at 50 years old.

Rajang lived at Colchester Zoo for more than three decades before he died in 2018 Picture: DAVID MARSAY Rajang lived at Colchester Zoo for more than three decades before he died in 2018 Picture: DAVID MARSAY

"Since Rajang's passing, our other male orangutan, Tiga, has been living on his own.

"Orangutans are solitary in the wild therefore it hasn't affected Tiga, however we are pleased to be introducing not one but two more orangutans to Colchester Zoo."

While changes are made to the enclosure, visitors may see staff constructing new fencing in the outside area of the orangutan's home.

"It will be a while after they arrive at the zoo until either of them are introduced to Tiga," a spokesman added.

"Therefore we are currently making adjustments to the enclosure to enable the Animal Care Team to keep them separated while still allowing them all access outside."

The zoo thanked visitors for their patience while work was underway.

No date for Mali and Tatau's arrival has been confirmed.