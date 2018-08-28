Herbivores unite: Couple open all-vegan bistro in Lowestoft

Sarah Godbolt, 34, and David Needs, 48, opened Ginger's Bistro on Wednesday, the first complete vegan bistro of the area.

The owners of a vegan bistro have urged the community to step out of their comfort zone after officially opening their eatery in Lowestoft.

The couple have created vegan friendly 'chicken' and 'steak' pie with mash, burgers BBQ jack fruit and homemade mayo, Buddha bowls and homemade treats all wrapped up in environmentally friendly packaging.

Sarah Godbolt, 34, and David Needs, 48, opened Ginger’s Bistro on Wednesday which is the first complete vegan bistro of the area.

“My hair is Ginger and it all started from that. We wanted to provide an easy lunch option locally.” Miss Godbolt said.

The couple, from Gorleston, began educating themselves on veganism and the benefits for the environment, themselves and also for animals.

The couple from Gorleston, began educating themselves on veganism and the benefits for the environment, themselves and also for animals. Their restaurant on Grove Road tackles traditional food with a vegan edge.

Their restaurant on Grove Road tackles traditional food with a vegan edge.

The couple have created vegan friendly ‘chicken’ and ‘steak’ pie with mash, burgers BBQ jack fruit and homemade mayo, Buddha bowls and homemade treats all wrapped up in environmentally friendly packaging.

Miss Godbolt, who also works as a dental hygienist and make-up artist, said: “More and more people are now turning vegan.

“Norfolk and Suffolk are pretty limited when it comes to Vegan convenience food.”

"I love baking and comfort food and I want to share that with all my fellow, local vegans and vegetarians," Miss Godbolt said.

The mother-of-two said all her cakes are homemade and the recipes for her meals have been perfected on her young family.

“I love baking and comfort food and I want to share that with all my fellow, local vegans and vegetarians,” she said.

Ginger’s Bistro is the second to open on the coast, with VeeGee Deli taking the reins in Pakefield.

The opening of the all-vegan bistro coincides with World Vegan Month - which celebrates veganism in workplaces, shops, restaurants and in homes across the globe.

After two years as a vegetarian, Miss Godbolt said she was urged to switch to veganism after assessing her need to eat animal bi-products.

Miss Godbolt said: “I didn’t think it was worth eating it anymore.”

The businesswoman urged the community to step out of their comfort zone and try a vegan dish.

“Just come and try the food, there are many different flavours and combinations,” she said.

“I am hoping a few Omni’s will fall through the door accidentally and realise that just because our food doesn’t contain animals or their bi-products, doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy delicious food too.”