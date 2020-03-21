Weather: The sun will be shining on Mother’s Day

It is set to be a sunny weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The forecast is for fine weather this weekend - including Mothering Sunday - so while hospitality venues are shut to the public, the outdoors may beckon.

Fred Best, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said there would be plenty of sunshine, although it will feel chilly.

He said: “It’s going to be a pretty nice weekend, both today and Sunday. It should stay dry with plenty of sunshine. We could get a bit of patchy cloud.”

It said it would feel quite cold, especially today with the easterly breeze, adding temperatures won’t get above 8C.

“Especially on the coast it could feel quite cold really,” he said.

Tomorrow it is not expected to get above 9C.

No Met Office weather warnings are in place for the region.