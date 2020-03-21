E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Weather: The sun will be shining on Mother’s Day

PUBLISHED: 07:47 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 21 March 2020

It is set to be a sunny weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is set to be a sunny weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The forecast is for fine weather this weekend - including Mothering Sunday - so while hospitality venues are shut to the public, the outdoors may beckon.

Fred Best, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said there would be plenty of sunshine, although it will feel chilly.

He said: “It’s going to be a pretty nice weekend, both today and Sunday. It should stay dry with plenty of sunshine. We could get a bit of patchy cloud.”

You may also want to watch:

It said it would feel quite cold, especially today with the easterly breeze, adding temperatures won’t get above 8C.

“Especially on the coast it could feel quite cold really,” he said.

Tomorrow it is not expected to get above 9C.

No Met Office weather warnings are in place for the region.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Travel: A12 northbound is closed from Chelmsford to Marks Tey

A stock image of the A12 at Marks Tey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Illegally parked cars contributed to death of 90-year-old man hit by BMW, inquest hears

The fatal collision happened at the junction between St John's Hill and Castle Street in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

BMW driver who ignored 23 speeding letters hit with £15k fine and 138 points

Marius Balan failed to provide information about the driver of a car suspected of speeding along the A12 on 23 occassions between July and November Picture: GREGG BROWN

Weather: The sun will be shining on Mother’s Day

It is set to be a sunny weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No new coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk – but regional figure rises

No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Suffolk, although Essex saw a rise Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24