Published: 4:30 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM March 10, 2021

Joy Walton is an ambassador for Keep Britain Tidy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A volunteer who has dedicated several years to cleaning up Suffolk, is encouraging people to litter pick this weekend in honour of Mother Earth.

Joy Walton is one of three ambassadors for Keep Britain Tidy in the county and organised her first pick in 2015.

Now, she is asking her fellow villagers in Debenham to take action.

"It's about respect," she said.

"It's respect for the land and area you have inherited and what people have given to preserve it.

During the coronavirus pandemic, masks and single use gloves have been littered - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Because of Covid, people have needed those outdoor green spaces more than ever, so we really need to keep them clean.

"Ideally, we'd like everyone to stop dropping litter in the first place so we don't have to do any picking, as we do have better things to do with our time."

Due to social restrictions, there isn't a group event for the litter pick.

However, people are being encouraged to go out with their own households and do what they can this weekend.

People in Debenham and surrounding areas are being asked to go out and do some litter picking this weekend for Mother's Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Debenham Primary School recently got involved with the Eco Schools initiative, run by Keep Britain Tidy, and have joined in with litter picks in the local area.

The Keep Britain Tidy spring clean up campaign begins in late March and Joy is passionate about getting more resident in Suffolk on board with volunteering.

She has previously campaigned in the parish magazine about the importance of litter picking.

She recently took to social media to reach a wider audience and has had a number of parents showing interest in getting involved.