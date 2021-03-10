Mother's Day litter pick to clean up for Mother Earth
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A volunteer who has dedicated several years to cleaning up Suffolk, is encouraging people to litter pick this weekend in honour of Mother Earth.
Joy Walton is one of three ambassadors for Keep Britain Tidy in the county and organised her first pick in 2015.
Now, she is asking her fellow villagers in Debenham to take action.
"It's about respect," she said.
"It's respect for the land and area you have inherited and what people have given to preserve it.
You may also want to watch:
"Because of Covid, people have needed those outdoor green spaces more than ever, so we really need to keep them clean.
"Ideally, we'd like everyone to stop dropping litter in the first place so we don't have to do any picking, as we do have better things to do with our time."
Most Read
- 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 2 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 3 Matchday Recap: Town earn point as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
- 4 'I thought we played well in a weird sort of way' - Cook on Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln
- 5 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City
- 7 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City
- 9 Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City: Wilson earns Blues a point in Cook's first home game
- 10 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
Due to social restrictions, there isn't a group event for the litter pick.
However, people are being encouraged to go out with their own households and do what they can this weekend.
Debenham Primary School recently got involved with the Eco Schools initiative, run by Keep Britain Tidy, and have joined in with litter picks in the local area.
The Keep Britain Tidy spring clean up campaign begins in late March and Joy is passionate about getting more resident in Suffolk on board with volunteering.
She has previously campaigned in the parish magazine about the importance of litter picking.
She recently took to social media to reach a wider audience and has had a number of parents showing interest in getting involved.