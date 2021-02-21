9 Suffolk pubs and restaurants offering takeaway this Mother’s Day

Published: 10:00 AM February 21, 2021

While taking your mum to the local pub or out for afternoon tea is off the cards this year due to lockdown, a number of Suffolk restaurants, pubs and bakeries have put together a selection of tasty menus and treat boxes to ensure your mum can still enjoy that special day this March.

The Packhorse Inn, Moulton

One Suffolk pub has put together its very own Mother’s Day sharing roast – meaning you and your family can enjoy a tasty meal at home without any of the fuss. For £22 per adult (or £10 per child), The Packhorse Inn’s three-course sharing roast features garlic and rosemary sourdough focaccia for starters, and either the Blythyburgh pork or roasted beetroot Wellington for mains, accompanied with all of the trimmings. To finish, there’s lemon posset for dessert, and a white chocolate fudge treat for mum.

To place an order, visit the website or call 01284 339604 before midday on Sunday 7 March. You will then be contacted between Monday March 8 and Wednesday March 11 to book a collection slot for either Friday 12 or Saturday 13. Collection will also be available from The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds, The Black Lion in Long Melford and The Crown at Stoke by Nayland.

Enjoy a slap-up roast dinner at home this year - Credit: Chestnut Group

Ali’s Kitchen, Ipswich

If you’re looking to spice up Mother’s Day this year, Ali’s Kitchen in Ipswich is running a lunchtime takeaway service on the day, serving authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine. Available for both collection and delivery on Sunday March 14 between 12pm and 3pm, its menu features a range of Balti, Biryani, curry and vegetable dishes, and a variety of starters. Delivery is available to those living in the IP1 to IP4 areas. The last day to place an order for pre-order is Saturday March 13. For more information, call 07538 238626.

Shelly’s Cakes & Bakes, Ipswich

Whether your mum has a sweet tooth or prefers savouries, this Ipswich bakery is guaranteed to please. For £10, you can order a selection of four Mother’s Day cupcakes for £10, six for £12 or 12 for £20. Alternatively, surprise your mum with a brownie stack for £20.

Shelly’s is also offering an afternoon tea for two that features a variety of freshly-baked goods including fruit scones, cheese scones, sausage (or vegetarian) rolls, muffins and a selection of sandwiches. Delivery is available within the IP3-IP5 postcode range for an additional £2, between IP1 and IP2 for £3, or further afield to Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Melton and Wickham Market for £3.99. Orders can also be collected from the bakery. To find out more, visit the Facebook page.

A Mother's Day brownie stack - Credit: Shelly's Cakes and Bakes

The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds

This year, put on a decadent afternoon tea at home with the help of The Northgate. This gastropub has put together its very own Mother’s Day afternoon tea boxes – filled with decadent delights including smoked salmon and brioche, fruit scones, and chocolate and coconut eclairs. A gluten-free option is also available.

To place an order, visit the website or call 01284 339604 before midday on Sunday March 7. You will then be contacted between Monday March 8 and Wednesday March 11 to book a collection slot on either Friday 12 or Saturday 13. Collection will also be available from The Packhorse Inn in Moulton, The Black Lion in Long Melford and The Crown at Stoke by Nayland.

Mini Victoria sponge fingers - Credit: Chestnut Group

Bagel or Beigel, Mendlesham

Treat your mum to breakfast in bed this year with a vegan bagel food box - complete with all of the fillings to make your own Reuben. Available for delivery on Mothering Sunday, the box includes four bagels of your choice, vegan pastrami, sauerkraut, vegan smoked cheese and vegan Thousand Island dressing. The last day to place an order for delivery is Thursday March 11. In addition, Bagel or Beigel has also launched its two newest beigel flavours – blueberry vanilla, and Marmite and cheese. Deliveries can be made across Suffolk, or nationwide via post. To find out more, call 077924 90033.

Bagels make for the perfect breakfast in bed this Mother's Day - Credit: Bagel or Beigel

The George, Cavendish

The George pub has brought back its finish-at-home Sunday roasts just in time for Mother’s Day. Choose from either roast beef, roast pork or nut roast for £10. All options come with roast potatoes, vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and gravy. Chocolate brownies are also available for dessert.

Orders will be taken on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 2pm, and your roast will be delivered on Mothering Sunday between 11am and 1pm. Delivery is available within a five-mile radius of the pub, or collection can be arranged. To find out more, call 01787 280248.

Naughty But Nice Cakes, Bury St Edmunds

Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a box of beautiful cakes – and this Mother’s Day, Naughty But Nice Cakes is baking special cakes for the big day. A box of six lemon drizzle and vanilla cupcakes with ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ written on top will cost £12 - or alternatively, mixed treat boxes are also available. These come with two cupcakes, two brownies and two white chocolate cookie dough caramel slices. Either collect from the bakery, or delivery is available around Bury St Edmunds at an additional charge. To find out more, call 07752 280863.

Mother's Day cakes from Naughty But Nice Cakes - Credit: Naughty But Nice Cakes

The Golden Hind, Ipswich

Bring the pub home this year with The Golden Hind’s takeaway pub menu. Dishes on its Mother’s Day menu include classic favourites such as prawn cocktail and garlic mushrooms for starters, a classic roast dinner, lasagna, burgers or vegan curry for main, and apple crumble with custard for dessert. Two courses are £12.95, and three courses are £15.95. Orders will be available for collection between 1pm and 7pm on Sunday March 14. To find out the full menu or to place an order, call 01473 724025.

Susi's Kitchen, Woodbridge

This Suffolk bakery will be offering an at-home Mother’s Day afternoon tea for those living in and around the Woodbridge and Otley area. For £20 for one person, or £35 for two, you will be delivered a selection of sandwiches, sausage rolls, lemon posset, lavender shortbread, chocolate eclairs, a spring bouquet cupcake and freshly-baked scones with jam and clotted cream. In addition, Susi’s spring bouquet cupcakes are also available in dozen or half-dozen boxes for £12 or £7.50 respectively. To place an order or to find out more, call 01394 388864.