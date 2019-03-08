Closing children’s centres will have “detrimental effect on mental health”, claim new mothers

Mother Kate Hepworth says the children's service have benefitted her and her newborn Edith. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH Archant

Mothers are voicing their concerns after it was revealed that a number of children’s centres across Suffolk are under threat of closure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mother Kate Hepworth and her 11 month daughter Edith Hepworth. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH Mother Kate Hepworth and her 11 month daughter Edith Hepworth. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH

They are speaking out after it was revealed that a review by Suffolk County Council could see as many as half of the 38 children’s centres closein a cost-cutting drive.

Kate Hepworth, mother to 11-month-old Edith, has been using four different centres for support and says she will be deeply saddened if any were to go.

She said: “Sadly postpartum support isn’t always great so if these centres are no longer available then it will be to the detriment of people’s mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

“The centres are a vital asset to the communities and have made a huge difference to me as a new mum. I am quite a confident person but not all new mums are and having somewhere safe to visit where you can meet other people in similar situations is essential.”

Edith Hepworth, aged 11 months, has visited a number of children's services with her mother. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH Edith Hepworth, aged 11 months, has visited a number of children's services with her mother. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH

Kate, who lives in Bramford, has benefitted from antenatal classes at centres including The Willows, Hawthorn Drive, Cherry Blossom and the various centres around Hadleigh and Capel St Mary.

“These classes gave me a chance to meet other people and find out what was available once my daughter arrived,” the 35-year-old said.

After Edith was born Kate began to use the centres for breastfeeding support but says that they also gave her the opportunity to meet other mothers.

She is worried that any closure will affect other parents and thinks that closing half of the centres will have long-term implications to young families in Suffolk.

The Hepworth family have benefitted from the children's services over the years. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH The Hepworth family have benefitted from the children's services over the years. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH

Mothers shared their views on Facebook

Sarah Clarke said: “This would be a disaster, not only for the wellbeing of the children in the areas affected but for the mental health of mothers too. I’m not sure where I would be without the support of our local centres.”

Sarah Hayward-Cox added: “These centres do indeed provide a lifeline for many. When you move on from the midwife system and when GPs are as stretched as they are, they provide a vital stepping stone offering support and assistance to mothers with health or breastfeeding advice.

“They build communities and provide varied and positive social interaction for parents and carers during the first few years of having children – which can be hugely isolating for some - not to mention the same benefits to the children themselves with them even receiving the very earliest education.

“I have very fond memories of the time I spent in children’s centres, most especially the wonderful Wooden House in Ipswich. I made friends with people I met there, that I still have today, and so do my children. I’ve watched the service receive cuts already and seen the sites being taken over by private childcare companies, a luxury which many cannot afford.”

Paige Giles, who also makes use of the centres, is worried about the impact these closures will have.

She said: “I can imagine there will be an increase in self harming, possible death and kids going into care, as mums with postnatal depression and anxiety will have nowhere to turn to.”

Sarah Coad agreed, adding: “Without the support of the children’s centres I know I wouldn’t have coped becoming a first time mum. The support and help I got from them was amazing.”

Harriet Belefonte circulated between four different centres when her children were young. She believes that too many cuts have happened already.

She said: “Having a baby can be a very isolating time for some women. These centres are vital for both the mental health of mothers and the welfare of children - enough have been closed already.”

Will these closures impact you? Send us an email here to share your views.