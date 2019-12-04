Crash driver left scene and declined blood test at hospital

Motlalepula Spencer was taken to hospital for checks Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Archant

A woman who crashed her car, left the scene and then declined to give a blood sample has been banned from driving for a year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motlalepula Spencer was involved in a single vehicle collision on the A1088 near Bury St Edmunds on May 12.

The 39-year-old, of The Knowle, Stanton, left the scene but returned to meet police at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Spencer was taken to hospital as a precaution but declined to provide blood for laboratory testing.

Spencer admitted the offence on Tuesday at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, where solicitor Jeremy Kendall said it was reasonable to assume she had suffered some degree of shock and possible concussion from the accident.

"While culpable for refusing to provide a sample, she was in an accident, in an environment she wasn't totally familiar with, and suffering a degree of disorientation," he added.

Spencer was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £100.