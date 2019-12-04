E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crash driver left scene and declined blood test at hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:02 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 04 December 2019

Motlalepula Spencer was taken to hospital for checks Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Motlalepula Spencer was taken to hospital for checks Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

A woman who crashed her car, left the scene and then declined to give a blood sample has been banned from driving for a year.

Motlalepula Spencer was involved in a single vehicle collision on the A1088 near Bury St Edmunds on May 12.

The 39-year-old, of The Knowle, Stanton, left the scene but returned to meet police at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Spencer was taken to hospital as a precaution but declined to provide blood for laboratory testing.

Spencer admitted the offence on Tuesday at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, where solicitor Jeremy Kendall said it was reasonable to assume she had suffered some degree of shock and possible concussion from the accident.

"While culpable for refusing to provide a sample, she was in an accident, in an environment she wasn't totally familiar with, and suffering a degree of disorientation," he added.

Spencer was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £100.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crash driver left scene and declined blood test at hospital

Motlalepula Spencer was taken to hospital for checks Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man accused of intent to supply kilo of cocaine worth £100,000

Paul Redhead appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man accused of accessing almost 100,000 indecent images of children in 10 years

David Sharpe appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Baby bottles factory site goes up for sale as production draws to a close

The Philips Avent factory in Glemsford, which has been offered up for sale Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sleeping man had kitchen knife in pocket while drunk in charge of car

Marius Oaie appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists