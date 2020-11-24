Firefighters called to early morning factory fire
PUBLISHED: 09:57 24 November 2020
Four fire crews were called to a factory after an accidental blaze on Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the Boortmalt factory in Eastern Way, Bury St Edmunds shortly after 3.30am.
A fire had broken out in a motor in the factory.
Crews were able to isolate the electrics at the site and used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to help locate the fire and bring it under control.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “The cause [of the fire] was accidental due to equipment.”
No injuries were reported at the scene.
A stop was called on the fire at 5am.
