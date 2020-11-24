Firefighters called to early morning factory fire

Firefighters were called to the Boortmalt factory in Bury on Tuesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Four fire crews were called to a factory after an accidental blaze on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called to the Boortmalt factory in Eastern Way, Bury St Edmunds shortly after 3.30am.

A fire had broken out in a motor in the factory.

Crews were able to isolate the electrics at the site and used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to help locate the fire and bring it under control.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “The cause [of the fire] was accidental due to equipment.”

No injuries were reported at the scene.

A stop was called on the fire at 5am.