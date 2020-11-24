E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to early morning factory fire

PUBLISHED: 09:57 24 November 2020

Firefighters were called to the Boortmalt factory in Bury on Tuesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were called to the Boortmalt factory in Bury on Tuesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Four fire crews were called to a factory after an accidental blaze on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the Boortmalt factory in Eastern Way, Bury St Edmunds shortly after 3.30am.

A fire had broken out in a motor in the factory.

Crews were able to isolate the electrics at the site and used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to help locate the fire and bring it under control.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “The cause [of the fire] was accidental due to equipment.”

No injuries were reported at the scene.

A stop was called on the fire at 5am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Completely trollied’ carer drove while almost five times limit – twice

Heidi Burridge was twice caught driving while almost five times the limit Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firefighters called to early morning factory fire

Firefighters were called to the Boortmalt factory in Bury on Tuesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investment of £5.2million in Ipswich Hospital lab will speed up Covid test results

Ipswich Hospital is receiving £5.2million to fund a new Molecular Laboratory to improve Covid testing capacity in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of pounds of laptops stolen from Currys store

Thieves stole laptops from the Currys store in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

£1.5million village hall project scrapped due to coronavirus

Wickham Market's village hall as it currently stands Picture: PHILIP TALLENT