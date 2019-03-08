Partly Cloudy

Three taken to hospital after car and motorbike collide

PUBLISHED: 23:22 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:27 03 July 2019

The collision happened in The Street (A143) in Horringer Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision happened in The Street (A143) in Horringer Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A west Suffolk road has been shut after a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Police were called shortly before 8pm with reports of a crash in The Street (A143), Horringer.

Three people were injured in the collision - two travelling on the motorbike, and one in the car - and have since been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road has been closed for several hours while police work to make the scene safe.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said officers are currently awaiting recovery.

