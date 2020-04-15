E-edition Read the EADT online edition
20-year-old motorcyclist dies in serious BMW collision

PUBLISHED: 19:46 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:04 15 April 2020

The collision happened in Marine Parade, Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 20-year-old man has died following a collision between a motorbike and a BMW vehicle in a coastal town.

Essex Police are currently at the scene of the incident which happened at 2.45pm today in Marine Parade, Harwich.

A motorbike and BMW vehicle were involved in a collision and the man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries. The condition of the driver of the BMW is unclear.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 596 of Wednesday March 14 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

