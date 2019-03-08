Updated
Teenage motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with forklift truck
PUBLISHED: 10:30 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 13 June 2019
A motorcyclist has been injured in a collision with a truck in Bury St Edmunds.
Police were called to the scene of the crash in Eastgate Street at 10am this morning.
The teenage motorcyclist is believed to have suffered a hip injury, but the damage is not thought to be life-threatening.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 9.56am with reports of a collision in Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds.
"We sent one ambulance. One man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment."
A police spokesman said at the time of the incident that motorists should expect delays in the area.