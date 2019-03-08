Motorcyclist remains in serious condition after crash

Police were called to the B1077 near Debenham to reports of a serious crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A motorcyclist remains in a serious condition in hospital after a crash in Debenham at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which happened on the B1077 just before 2pm on Saturday.

A motorcycle travelling towards Aspall was involved in a collison with a green Jaguar, near the Bellwell Lane junction.

The motorcycle rider - a man in his 30s - was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after suffering life-threatening injuries.

He currently remains in a serious condition.

Witnesses or anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to call the roads and armed policing team at Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 196 of May 18.

