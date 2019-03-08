Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Motorcyclist remains in serious condition after crash

PUBLISHED: 10:56 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 20 May 2019

Police were called to the B1077 near Debenham to reports of a serious crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called to the B1077 near Debenham to reports of a serious crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A motorcyclist remains in a serious condition in hospital after a crash in Debenham at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which happened on the B1077 just before 2pm on Saturday.

A motorcycle travelling towards Aspall was involved in a collison with a green Jaguar, near the Bellwell Lane junction.

The motorcycle rider - a man in his 30s - was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after suffering life-threatening injuries.

He currently remains in a serious condition.

Witnesses or anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to call the roads and armed policing team at Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 196 of May 18.

MORE: Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash on country road

Most Read

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Helicopter lands and Ben Thatcher jumps out, in full training kit’ - Walters reveals Thatcher’s Christmas Day helicopter trip to avoid Keane fine

Former Ipswich Town striker Jon Walters told Talksport that Ben Thatcher once arrived at Ipswich Town training via helicopter on Christmas Day to avoid a fine from then-boss Roy Keane. Picture: TALKSPORT TWITTER

Most Read

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Helicopter lands and Ben Thatcher jumps out, in full training kit’ - Walters reveals Thatcher’s Christmas Day helicopter trip to avoid Keane fine

Former Ipswich Town striker Jon Walters told Talksport that Ben Thatcher once arrived at Ipswich Town training via helicopter on Christmas Day to avoid a fine from then-boss Roy Keane. Picture: TALKSPORT TWITTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist remains in serious condition after crash

Police were called to the B1077 near Debenham to reports of a serious crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jaguars, Range Rovers and BMW X5s driven by ambulance staff on the NHS

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

13 wildlife species in danger of disappearing from East Anglia

Stone curlew at Minsmere Picture: Jon Evans

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Mandron and Gondoh released by U’s

U's striker Mikael Mandron, contesting a high ball against Lincoln's Harry Anderson. Mandron has been released by the U's. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists