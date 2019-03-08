Motorcycle stolen in petrol station break-in

The Murco station in Stanton Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary after a motorcycle was stolen overnight at a Stanton petrol station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Murco garage, in Bury Road, was broken into between 6pm on Tuesday, October 15 and 7am the next morning.

An orange KTM Superduke 990 was taken as an unknown suspect raided the premises.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the motorcycle, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 37/62852/19.