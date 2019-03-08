E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorcycle stolen in petrol station break-in

PUBLISHED: 17:47 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 16 October 2019

The Murco station in Stanton Picture: Google Maps

The Murco station in Stanton Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary after a motorcycle was stolen overnight at a Stanton petrol station.

The Murco garage, in Bury Road, was broken into between 6pm on Tuesday, October 15 and 7am the next morning.

An orange KTM Superduke 990 was taken as an unknown suspect raided the premises.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the motorcycle, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 37/62852/19.

