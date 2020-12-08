Motorbike stolen in Facebook marketplace scam

The orange and black KTM 250cc off-road motorcycle which was stolen in a Facebook marketplace scam in Warren Close, Brandon. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A motorbike which was advertised for sale online has been stolen by a man who said he wanted to buy it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The orange and black KTM 250cc off-road motorcycle was put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace where the seller was contacted by a man who claimed he wanted to buy it.

A price was agreed for the motorcycle.

The man claimed he lived in Warren Close, Brandon, so the two agreed to meet there.

You may also want to watch:

The victim had put a small amount of fuel in the bike so he could demonstrate the engine worked.

But the offender jumped on the bike and rode off, making no attempt to pay for it.

The incident occurred at 2.45pm on Thursday December 3 in Warren Close, Brandon.

The suspect is described as white and aged in his late 20s. He is approximately 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and has short black hair.

He was wearing a black puffa jacket, blue jeans and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone with information about this theft, or who may have been offered a motorcycle matching the description above, is asked to contact Mildenhall Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 70160/20.