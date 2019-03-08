Motorcyclist injured after collision on B road

The crash happened about 7.40am on Wrating Road, the B1061, between Great Wrating and Great Thurlow Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A motorcyclist is injured following a collision with a car on a rural road in Suffolk.

Suffolk police officers were called to the scene of the collision between and motorcycle and a car on the B1061 between Great Wrating and Great Thurlow at about 7.40am.

After arriving at the scene, officers called paramedics to assist them and it is believed the motorcyclist had sustained minor injuries at the scene of the crash.

The road is clear and traffic is coping between the two villages, just north of Haverhill.