Biker courses will educate motorcyclists on what to do at a crash scene

PUBLISHED: 16:52 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 11 March 2019

The Biker Down courses will be held at various locations in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

A series of free training courses for motorcyclists aiming to reduce crash deaths and collisions on Suffolk’s roads will be held at various locations across the county over the next six months.

Biker Down, which was created by Kent Fire and Rescue Service, is a national awareness course for motorcyclists of all standards and experience.

The course follows three core areas of focus – incident scene management, casualty care, and the science of being seen – and is delivered by volunteers in Suffolk.

The course focuses on these key modules due to the fact that motorcyclists tend to ride in groups or pairs, and it is usually the case that when one is involved in an incident, the first person on the scene will be a fellow biker.

Latest government statistics show that 349 motorcyclists were killed in 2017 across the country, up nine per cent from 319 in 2016.

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: “Thousands of motorcyclists enjoy Suffolk’s roads each year, experiencing the wide range of coastal and country routes available as they take in Suffolk’s scenery along the way.

“We know that many people choose to come back to motorcycling after time away and this means that sometimes they are unaware of the technological advances and are simply out of practice.

“The last thing we want to see is anyone taking to the road without the appropriate training and knowledge.”

Mrs Evans added that the courses give motorcyclists vital extra knowledge which “may save their life”.

“Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service is a proud member of Suffolk Roadsafe Partnership and is a key stakeholder in road safety in Suffolk.

“Biker Down is a national course developed by Kent Fire and Rescue Service and delivered in Suffolk by a dedicated team of volunteers to raise awareness for bikers of all experiences.

“These courses are completely free and are based around three core areas of focus – incident scene management, casualty care and the science of being seen.

“We receive great feedback from people following these courses which go a long way to giving qualified motorcyclists that little extra knowledge and awareness that may save their life.”

The Biker Down courses in Suffolk are as follows:

• March 16 – Bury St Edmunds Fire Station from 10am to 1pm

• April 26 – Ipswich East Fire Station from 6:30pm to 9:30pm

• May 18 – Lowestoft South Fire Station from 10am to 1pm

• June 3 – Bury St Edmunds Fire Station from 6:30pm to 9:30pm

• July 20 – Ipswich East Fire Station from 10am to 1pm

• August 19 – Lowestoft South Fire Station from 6:30pm to 9:30pm

• September 14 – Ipswich East Fire Station from 10am to 1pm

To book on a course, email fire.businesssupport@suffolk.gov.uk or call 01473 260588.

