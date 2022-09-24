News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:45 PM September 24, 2022
New Road in Naughton where the crash happened

New Road in Naughton where the crash happened - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a telegraph pole in a Suffolk village.

Police and ambulance crews were called to New Road in Naughton, near Needham Market, at 12.55 today, where the rider of a grey Suzuki motorcycle – a man believed to be aged in his 60s – died at the scene.

New Road is currently closed whilst an investigation takes place but is expected to reopen later this evening.

Police officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are keen to trace the driver of a black Toyota Rav4 who may have been driving in the area at the time.

They are also asking anyone else who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: CAD 172 of September 24.

Suffolk

