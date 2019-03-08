E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorcyclist in his 50s dies in accident

PUBLISHED: 13:44 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 08 September 2019

The A143 heading towards HMP Highpoint Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A143 heading towards HMP Highpoint Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist has died in an accident close to a Suffolk prison.

The man in his 50s was declared dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the A143 at Stradishall, near to HMP Highpoint, this morning.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 10.10am.

The motorcyclist received medical treatment from paramedics, but was declared dead there.

The road is closed in both directions of the A143 to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the collision to continue.

Members of the public that require access to HMP Highpoint Prison are advised to approach the site from the north (Bury St Edmunds)

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours and motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

-Anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Team at Suffolk Police quoting reference CAD 117 of September 8. To contact police see here, call 101 or email Sgt Barry Abbott.

-Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage should see here.

