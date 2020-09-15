Man fractures multiple limbs in crash between motorcycle and car

The crash happened on the B1106 at Great Barton on Saturday, September 12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has fractured several of his limbs in a crash between his motorcycle and a car in West Suffolk.

Police were called to the scene on the B1106 at Great Barton on Saturday, September 12, at approximately 1.30pm.

A motorcycle travelling towards Fornham and a black Honda Civic driving in the opposite direction had collided.

A man in his 30s, the rider of the motorcycle, fractured multiple limbs in the crash and was taken to hospital for further treatment. He remains there in a stable condition.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a woman, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Any witnesses to this collision, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle, is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting CAD 181 of September 12.