Man fractures multiple limbs in crash between motorcycle and car

PUBLISHED: 12:15 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 15 September 2020

The crash happened on the B1106 at Great Barton on Saturday, September 12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has fractured several of his limbs in a crash between his motorcycle and a car in West Suffolk.

Police were called to the scene on the B1106 at Great Barton on Saturday, September 12, at approximately 1.30pm.

A motorcycle travelling towards Fornham and a black Honda Civic driving in the opposite direction had collided.

A man in his 30s, the rider of the motorcycle, fractured multiple limbs in the crash and was taken to hospital for further treatment. He remains there in a stable condition.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a woman, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Any witnesses to this collision, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle, is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting CAD 181 of September 12.

