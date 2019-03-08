Motorcyclist injured in village crash

The collision happened in High Street, Yoxford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has sustained cuts and bruises following a collision involving a motorbike in a Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly before 11.30am this morning with reports of a single vehicle collision in High Street, Yoxford.

The motorcyclist is thought to have sustained minor injuries including cuts and bruises.

Highways officers were not required to assist at the scene, and police had cleared the road by 11.45am.