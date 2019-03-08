Motorcyclist injured in village crash
PUBLISHED: 12:41 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 19 August 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A man has sustained cuts and bruises following a collision involving a motorbike in a Suffolk village.
Police were called shortly before 11.30am this morning with reports of a single vehicle collision in High Street, Yoxford.
The motorcyclist is thought to have sustained minor injuries including cuts and bruises.
Highways officers were not required to assist at the scene, and police had cleared the road by 11.45am.