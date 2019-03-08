E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Motorcyclist injured in village crash

PUBLISHED: 12:41 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 19 August 2019

The collision happened in High Street, Yoxford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision happened in High Street, Yoxford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man has sustained cuts and bruises following a collision involving a motorbike in a Suffolk village.

Police were called shortly before 11.30am this morning with reports of a single vehicle collision in High Street, Yoxford.

The motorcyclist is thought to have sustained minor injuries including cuts and bruises.

Highways officers were not required to assist at the scene, and police had cleared the road by 11.45am.

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

North Stander: ‘Donacien and Kenlock are simply not good enough’

Myles Kenlock at Peterborough - Terry Hunt is worried that he and Janoi Donacien aren't good enough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Powerful and dangerous – why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring hsi first senior goal, for Colchester United, in a 5-1 win over Forest Green Rovers. Picture: PAGEPIX

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

North Stander: ‘Donacien and Kenlock are simply not good enough’

Myles Kenlock at Peterborough - Terry Hunt is worried that he and Janoi Donacien aren't good enough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Powerful and dangerous – why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring hsi first senior goal, for Colchester United, in a 5-1 win over Forest Green Rovers. Picture: PAGEPIX

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ed Sheeran exhibition prepares to open – how did he get into a lion’s mouth?

The launch of the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pushchairs and child car seats among unsafe products destined for sale online

Port of Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Frinton prepare for showdown with Swardeston, while Sudbury keep up the pressure

Sudbury skipper Adam Mansfield, left, and Frinton captain Michael Comber, who are both hoping to lead their respective teams to the EAPL title over the next month. Picture: NICK GARNHAM

Motorcyclist injured in village crash

The collision happened in High Street, Yoxford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists