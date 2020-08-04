Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near Aldeburgh
PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 04 August 2020
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision near Aldeburgh.
Police were called at 11.36am to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a van on Tunstall Road, Iken.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the ambulance service were called as well as the air ambulance although it is currently unclear whether the helicopter landed at the scene or was stood down.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for further treatment.
