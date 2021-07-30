Published: 5:12 PM July 30, 2021

Motorcyclists from Suffolk Crew gathered ready to head out on a ride in memory of Richard Collins' brother Chris who died in January 2020 from a brain tumour. Richard is pictured at the front (right) with Mertyn Wegg - Credit: Danielle Booden

A memorial ride involving more than 100 bikers has been described as "absolutely fantastic".

Richard Collins organised the event to raise money for Ipswich Hospital after his brother Chris died there in January 2020.

More than 100 motorcyclists came together for the ride in memory of Chris Collins. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Bikers from the Suffolk Crew, as well as some from the Anglian Biker Collective and Wattisham Bikers, turned out at Beacon Hill services near Ipswich on July 18 to show their support by taking part.

The tour included a ride down the runway at Wattisham Airfield and ended up at the Lindsey Rose pub, near Hadleigh.

Mertyn Wegg and Richard Collins giving speeches before they ride out with other motorcyclists from the Suffolk Crew in memory of Chris Collins, Richard's brother. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Richard, 70, from Willisham, near Needham Market said: "The chaps really enjoyed themselves. It was a fantastic day."

The £2,380 raised is for Ipswich Hospital's oncology department - a cause very close to his heart after his older brother Chris died from an aggressive brain tumour.

Cancer has also affected other members of his family.

Motorcyclists from Suffolk Crew heading out from Beacon Hill services in Coddenham to go on a ride in memory of Chris Collins who died in January 2020 from a brain tumour. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Richard, who has organised a number of charity rides in the past, is planning another one for September.

The ride has raised more than £2,000 for the cancer department at Ipswich Hospital after Chris Collins died there in January 2020. - Credit: Danielle Booden

As part of the ride, they went down the runway at Wattisham airfield. - Credit: Danielle Booden



