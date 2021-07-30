GALLERY: Bikers show their support after fellow rider loses brother to cancer
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A memorial ride involving more than 100 bikers has been described as "absolutely fantastic".
Richard Collins organised the event to raise money for Ipswich Hospital after his brother Chris died there in January 2020.
Bikers from the Suffolk Crew, as well as some from the Anglian Biker Collective and Wattisham Bikers, turned out at Beacon Hill services near Ipswich on July 18 to show their support by taking part.
The tour included a ride down the runway at Wattisham Airfield and ended up at the Lindsey Rose pub, near Hadleigh.
Richard, 70, from Willisham, near Needham Market said: "The chaps really enjoyed themselves. It was a fantastic day."
The £2,380 raised is for Ipswich Hospital's oncology department - a cause very close to his heart after his older brother Chris died from an aggressive brain tumour.
Cancer has also affected other members of his family.
Richard, who has organised a number of charity rides in the past, is planning another one for September.
