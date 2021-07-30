News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GALLERY: Bikers show their support after fellow rider loses brother to cancer

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 5:12 PM July 30, 2021   
Richard is pictured at the front (right) with Mertyn Wegg

Motorcyclists from Suffolk Crew gathered ready to head out on a ride in memory of Richard Collins' brother Chris who died in January 2020 from a brain tumour. Richard is pictured at the front (right) with Mertyn Wegg

A memorial ride involving more than 100 bikers has been described as "absolutely fantastic".

Richard Collins organised the event to raise money for Ipswich Hospital after his brother Chris died there in January 2020.

More than 100 motorcyclists came together for the ride in memory of Chris Collins.

More than 100 motorcyclists came together for the ride in memory of Chris Collins.

Bikers from the Suffolk Crew, as well as some from the Anglian Biker Collective and Wattisham Bikers, turned out at Beacon Hill services near Ipswich on July 18 to show their support by taking part.

The tour included a ride down the runway at Wattisham Airfield and ended up at the Lindsey Rose pub, near Hadleigh.

Mertyn Wegg and Richard Collins giving speeches before they ride out with other motorcyclists from t

Mertyn Wegg and Richard Collins giving speeches before they ride out with other motorcyclists from the Suffolk Crew in memory of Chris Collins, Richard's brother.

Richard, 70, from Willisham, near Needham Market  said: "The chaps really enjoyed themselves. It was a fantastic day."

The £2,380 raised is for Ipswich Hospital's oncology department - a cause very close to his heart after his older brother Chris died from an aggressive brain tumour.

Cancer has also affected other members of his family.

Motorcyclists from Suffolk Crew heading out from Beacon Hill services in Coddenham to go on a ride i

Motorcyclists from Suffolk Crew heading out from Beacon Hill services in Coddenham to go on a ride in memory of Chris Collins who died in January 2020 from a brain tumour.

Richard, who has organised a number of charity rides in the past, is planning another one for September.

The ride has raised more than £2,000 for the cancer wards at Ipswich Hospital after Chris Collins died there in January 2020.

The ride has raised more than £2,000 for the cancer department at Ipswich Hospital after Chris Collins died there in January 2020.

As part of the ride, they went down the runway at Wattisham airfield.

As part of the ride, they went down the runway at Wattisham airfield.


