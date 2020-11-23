E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after motorhome set on fire

PUBLISHED: 16:18 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 23 November 2020

The motorhome caught fire in Elm Close, Tiptree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The motorhome caught fire in Elm Close, Tiptree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested after a motorhome was set alight in the early hours of the morning in Tiptree.

Police were called to reports of a fire in Elm Close at around 1.30am on Friday, with officers arriving to discover a Bedford motor caravan ablaze.

It is believed the fire was started deliberately and police are treating the incident as arson.

You may also want to watch:

A nearby fence also caught fire and suffered damage.

Essex Police later confirmed a 40-year-old man from Tiptree had been arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage, actual bodily harm, and harassment.

He has been released on bail until December 9.

Anyone with any information related to the incident or who has CCTV footage of the area is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/189716/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Covid lockdown to end next week as tier system returns

Prime minister Boris Johnson appeared on a video link from 10 Downing Street to make a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon regarding the end of the coronavirus lockdown next week. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Revealed - Google data shows how well people in Suffolk are sticking to lockdown rules

Ipswich town centre was like a ghost town on November 15, during the second weekend of lockdown 2. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three meat factory workers test positive for coronavirus - more staff to be tested

Three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among workers at C&K Meats in Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance called after biker seriously hurt in crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to Main Road in Woolverstone after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash. Picture: EAST ANGLIAN AIR AMBULANCE/GOOGLE MAPS

Bagpiper hails completion of latest step of youth centre project

Scott Davidson plays the bagpipes on top of the container Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND