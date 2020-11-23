Man arrested after motorhome set on fire

A man has been arrested after a motorhome was set alight in the early hours of the morning in Tiptree.

Police were called to reports of a fire in Elm Close at around 1.30am on Friday, with officers arriving to discover a Bedford motor caravan ablaze.

It is believed the fire was started deliberately and police are treating the incident as arson.

A nearby fence also caught fire and suffered damage.

Essex Police later confirmed a 40-year-old man from Tiptree had been arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage, actual bodily harm, and harassment.

He has been released on bail until December 9.

Anyone with any information related to the incident or who has CCTV footage of the area is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/189716/20.