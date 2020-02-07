Man accused of dangerous driving to stand trial

Ipswich Crown Court Archant

The trial of a Suffolk motorist accused of driving dangerously on a number of roads in Suffolk will take place in July.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday February was 19-year-old Jack Taylor, of Oak Street, Feltwell, near Brandon.

He pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving on roads in Brandon, Weeting and Lakenheath including Thetford Road, Bury Road, Church Street, High Street and the A1065 on May 22 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until June 29 for a pre-trial review and Taylor's trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place in a two week warned list commencing July 6.

Taylor has been granted conditional bail.

A second defendant has also been charged in connection with the incident.

Sean Graham, 38, of The Paddock, Brandon, has admitted dangerous driving on the same roads during the same incident.