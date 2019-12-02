Motorist arrested for drink driving just 45 minutes into police's Christmas campaign
A motorist has been charged with drink driving after being arrested just 45 minutes into Suffolk police's annual Christmas campaign to tackle the issue.
The force's drink and drug driving campaign began yesterday and at 12.45am, a vehicle was stopped by officers on Station Road in Southwold.
After failing a roadside breath test, the driver was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where two further samples were taken.
Both samples were twice the legal limit, according to police.
The driver has been charged to appear in court tomorrow.
Posting on Facebook, Halesworth Police said: "Please be aware that Halesworth Police patrol even our smaller towns and villages and there is always a zero tolerance towards drink and/or drug driving.
"Enjoy the festive season safely and please don't risk your life and those of others by being unfit to drive."
